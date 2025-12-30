default-cbs-image
Delpit recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble in the Browns' win over the Steelers on Sunday.

The eight tackles were Delft's second-most in a game this season. The 27-year-old has appeared in all 16 games, making 15 starts, and has logged 79 tackles (43 solo), including a career-best 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups, including one interception, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries on 96 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps.

