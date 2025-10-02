Browns' Grant Delpit: Estimated as full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Delpit (back) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Cleveland held a walkthrough Thursday. It's an upgrade for Delpit after he was limited in Wednesday's session. Delpit has played 96 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps through four games, recording 23 tackles (15 solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception.
