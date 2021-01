Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski expects Delpit (Achilles) to be fully recovered in time for the 2021 season, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official website reports.

Delpit, the Browns second-round draft pick in 2020, tore his Achilles during training camp and missed his rookie season. His return will bolster what was a shaky back end, although Ronnie Harrison helped stabilize the safety position following his acquisition.