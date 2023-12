Delpit (groin) recorded six tackles (five solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars.

Delpit got to Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter for a 13-yard sack. He did leave in the fourth quarter with a groin injury after colliding with teammate Myles Garrett. He still managed to finish second on the team in tackles and leads the Browns with 80 total tackles this season.