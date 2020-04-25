Browns' Grant Delpit: Heads to Cleveland
The Browns selected Delpit in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 44th overall.
Cleveland moved around a bit in the second round and still wound up with one of the top safeties in the class. Delpit entered the year as a likely first-round pick but was shaky at times in 2019, which dropped his stock. He was also unable to test at the combine due to a high-ankle sprain, but the tape shows Delpit is an explosive athlete when healthy. Delpit could end up being one of the steals of the draft if he taps into his potential.
