Delpit had four tackles, including one for a loss, two quarterback hits, one sack and forced a fumble in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Dolphins in Week 7.

Delpit forced a fumble that the Browns recovered on special teams one play following Cleveland taking a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. The turnover led to a second touchdown in a five-minute span. Delpit has 37 tackles, 1.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through seven games.