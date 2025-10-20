Browns' Grant Delpit: Impacts Week 7 win
Delpit had four tackles, including one for a loss, two quarterback hits, one sack and forced a fumble in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Dolphins in Week 7.
Delpit forced a fumble that the Browns recovered on special teams one play following Cleveland taking a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. The turnover led to a second touchdown in a five-minute span. Delpit has 37 tackles, 1.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through seven games.
