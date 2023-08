Delpit (arm) participated in individual drills at Friday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Delpit sat out the team portion of the practice as he continues to recover from an arm issue. Head coach Kevin Stefanskie indicated he could still suit up for Saturday's preseason finale, so the injury does not sound too serious. The strong safety is expected to start alongside Juan Thornhill in the Browns' secondary this season.