Delpit (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Delpit was limited in practice last week but didn't carry an injury designation into last Sunday's loss to the Bears. The 27-year-old has appeared in all 14 games this season (13 starts) and has logged 67 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups, including one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble on 95 percent of the defensive snaps.