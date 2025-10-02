Browns' Grant Delpit: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Delpit (back) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Delpit recorded five total tackles (four solo) in the team's 34-10 loss to the Lions, but he may have left the game a little worse for wear. The safety will have two more opportunities to log a full practice before Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
