Delpit recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one interception in Saturday's 17-10 loss to the Saints.

Delpit once again played every defensive snap for Cleveland in the Week 16 matchup versus New Orleans, while he also tallied his team-leading 95th tackle and second interception of the 2022-23 campaign in the contest. The 24-year-old will likely continue operating in his usual every-down role when the Browns square off against the Commanders on New Year's Day.