Delpit recorded nine total tackles (three solo) and defended one pass in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints.

Delpit finished first on the Browns in total tackles during Sunday's loss, serving as the team's leading-tackler for the second time in their last three games. The LSU product is having one of the most productive seasons of his career, having recorded 62 total tackles and one pass defended through nine appearances. He's expected to continue starting alongside Juan Thornhill as part of the Browns' top safety duo in Thursday night's matchup against the Steelers.