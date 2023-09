Delpit (arm) was absent from Cleveland's injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Cincinnati.

Delpit walked off the Browns' practice field back on August 23 with an arm injury, but it seems he's recovered enough that he'll be ready to start in Week 1. The 2020 second-rounder notched 105 tackles and four interceptions last season, so he's solidly on the IDP radar for 2023.