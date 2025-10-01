Browns' Grant Delpit: Makes five stops in Week 4 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Delpit registered five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's defeat against Detroit.
Four of Delpit's stops came on defensive plays, and the other came on special teams. The veteran safety has notched 23 tackles and an interception through four contests.
