Delpit recorded seven tackles and intercepted two passes in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Commanders in Week 17.
Neither of Delpit's two picks led to points, but the second-year safety has three interceptions over the last two weeks and a team-high four for the season. He also leads the Browns with 103 combined tackles and 71 solo.
