Delpit recorded nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Chargers.
Delpit notched a season-high nine stops during the loss and has totaled 30 tackles, three pass defenses and one interception across five games. The second-year safety has played every single defensive snap for the Browns this season and figures to be a high-floor IDP option moving forward.
