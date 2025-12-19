Delpit (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 27-year-old practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday due to a groin issue, but Friday's full session indicates he's moved past the injury in time to play in Week 16. Now fully healthy, Delpit is expected to start opposite Ronnie Hickman in the Browns' secondary.