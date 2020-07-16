The Browns signed Delpit to a four-year contract on Wednesday, George Thomas of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Delpit becomes the final member of Cleveland's draft class to officially ink his four-year rookie deal. The 44th overall selection of April's draft, Delpit entered his final year at LSU with first-round buzz but saw his stock fall to the second round due to somewhat inconsistent play in 2019. A high-ankle sprain also kept him from participating in the combine. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old should see a clear path to playing time as a rookie. It's a realistic possibility that he could earn the starting free safety gig opposite Karl Joseph, particularly if he's able to put together an impressive training camp.