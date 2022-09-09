Delpit practiced at full capacity Friday and carries no injury designation ahead of Cleveland's Week 1 matchup at Carolina, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Delpit had been dealing with a hip injury he suffered during the Browns' preseason finale, but it appears he has fully recovered in time for the regular season opener. He started at safety alongside John Johnson in the final four games of last season and figures to fill the same role beginning Sunday at the Panthers.