Delpit had two tackles in a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 18.
Delpit had a strong second half of the season, recording 55 tackles and three interceptions in the eight games leading up into Week 18, but finished on a quiet note against the Steelers. He led the team with 105 tackles and was on the field for every defensive snap, save for one when he was held off the field at the start Week 10's game against Miami due to disciplinary reasons. Delpit was one of several players that were disciplined for unspecified behavior at points during the season. Cleveland's defense was seen as the primary reason for the team's disappointing season, and the organization let defensive coordinator Joe Woods go because of the unit's performance. Delpit should return as a starter at safety in 2023.
More News
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: More picks in win•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Logs first pick since season opener•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Collects nine stops in win•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Ties for team lead with 10 tackles•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Plays all the snaps•
-
Browns' Grant Delpit: Plays full complement of snaps•