Delpit (ankle) enters the NFL motivated to change the perception that he has issues tackling, Shaun Bennett of the Chronicle-Telegram reports. The Browns drafted Delpit in the second round (44th overall) of the 2020 draft.

Delpit was ranked higher by some evaluators, but the tackling issue stuck after the safety was credited with 38 missed tackles over the last two seasons. "I'm so tired of hearing that I can't tackle, I might tackle you for asking that question," Delpit said with a big smile Friday night. A high-ankle sprain may have influenced that perception, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry acknowledged Delpit will need to work on tackling technique. "I think that he would be the first to admit that it is something that is going to be a focus of him as an area of improvement coming into the NFL," Berry said. Aside from the ankle, scouts believe he takes bad angles in pursuit, fails to calm his feet, and looks for the big hit instead of proper technique. The Browns see him playing both safety positions and lining up at multiple areas of the field. "It just allows you a lot more flexibility as a defensive coordinator when you have a guy who can play the post proficiently, who can play in the line of scrimmage, cover tight ends and play big nickel. We think that is something that Grant will be able to do at the NFL level," added Berry.