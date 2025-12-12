Browns' Grant Delpit: Ready to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Delpit (illness/groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Delpit upgraded to full participation in practice Friday and is cleared of an injury designation for Week 15 against the Bears. The 27-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, accounting for 64 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble in 13 games.
