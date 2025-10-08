Browns' Grant Delpit: Recovers fumble in Week 5 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Delpit logged four tackles (one solo), one pass defense and one fumble recovery during Cleveland's 21-17 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
Delpit jumped on a loose ball early in the first quarter, and that turnover led to a Dillon Gabriel one-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin seven plays later. Delpit has opened the 2025 regular season with 27 tackles (16 solo) and three pass defenses (one interception) through five games.
