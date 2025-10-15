default-cbs-image
Delpit recorded six tackles (one solo) during Cleveland's loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Delpit played all but one defensive snap in Sunday's loss and has now racked up five or more tackles in four of his six appearances this season. The 27-year-old will look to keep producing in the team's Week 7 matchup versus the Dolphins.

