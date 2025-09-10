Delpit logged four tackles (two solo) during the Browns' 17-16 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Delpit didn't produce a high number of tackles in Sunday's regular-season opener, but he was one of three Browns players to play all 52 defensive snaps. The 2020 second-rounder is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he logged a career-best 111 tackles (68 solo) across 16 regular-season games. Delpit and the Browns' defense will have their hands full in Week 2, when they visit Baltimore to take on a Ravens offense that dropped 40 points on the Bills in Week 1.