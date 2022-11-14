Delpit tallied 10 tackles (six solo) in a Week 10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
According to Carly Mascitti of News 5 Cleveland, Delpit missed the Browns' first defensive snap due to a "team issue," but he returned quickly and played on almost every snap thereafter. The strong safety recorded his first double-digit tackle effort of the campaign and tied Sione Takitaki for the team lead in that category in the loss. Delpit has totaled 58 tackles through his first nine contests this season after registering 66 stops in 15 games as a rookie last year.