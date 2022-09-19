site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Grant Delpit: Totals eight tackles in Week 2
Delpit had eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets.
Delpit was one tackle shy of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's team-leading total. The safety's off to a strong start, as Delpit's productive tackling performance comes on the heels of a Week 1 interception.
