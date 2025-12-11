Delpit (illness/groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Delpit was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an illness, so the safety's upgrade to limited participation Thursday bodes well for his chances to suit up for Sunday's game against the 49ers. The 2020 second-rounder has not yet missed a game this season, and will have one more opportunity Friday to dodge injury designation for Sunday's contest.