Browns' Greedy Williams: Back to work Tuesday
Williams (hamstring) said Tuesday that he returned to practice and is expecting to be ready for Week 8's matchup against New England, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Williams missed Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks because of this hamstring issue. The 21-year-old played in the season's first two games -- recording five total tackles over 107 defensive snaps -- but hasn't seen the field since.
