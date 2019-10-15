Williams (hamstring) said Tuesday that he returned to practice and is expecting to be ready for Week 8's matchup against New England, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Williams missed Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks because of this hamstring issue. The 21-year-old played in the season's first two games -- recording five total tackles over 107 defensive snaps -- but hasn't seen the field since.