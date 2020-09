Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Williams (shoulder) is day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game versus the Bengals, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Williams was a DNP all week leading up to Sunday's loss to the Ravens. The Browns' secondary got shredded by the 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, so the team needs Williams back sooner than later. He'll need to get back onto the practice field first, but once he's ready, Williams will start opposite Denzel Ward.