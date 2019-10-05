Browns' Greedy Williams: Deemed questionable
Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the 49ers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Williams didn't practice all week so it's unlikely he'll be able to shake this injury by kickoff Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. However, the Browns aren't ruling him out completely. Their secondary could be in rough shape for the third straight game since Denzel Ward (hamstring) also missed every practice this week.
