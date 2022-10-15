site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Greedy Williams: Ditches IR ahead of Week 6
Cleveland activated Williams (hamstring) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus New England, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams will make his season debut Sunday filling in for the injured Denzel Ward (concussion). It might be a good game to knock the rust off against a run-heavy Patriots team.
