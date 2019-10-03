Browns' Greedy Williams: DNP to start week
Williams (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Williams has missed two straight games due to a lingering hamstring injury. The rookie second-round pick's recovery will be worth monitoring as the week progresses, as he'll likely need to practice in some capacity ahead of Monday's tilt against the 49ers in order to suit up.
