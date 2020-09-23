Williams (shoulder) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Williams returned to practice Monday in full fashion despite missing Thursday night's win over Cincinnati. It's unclear whether the LSU product will be ready for game action again or if he'll have a starting role in the defense, as Terrance Mitchell has shown enough to possibly retain his starting role. It will be important to monitor Williams' practice status as the week progresses to gauge his chances to play in Sunday's game against Washington.