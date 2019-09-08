Browns' Greedy Williams: Earns starting role
Williams is expected to draw the start for Cleveland in Week 1 against the Titans, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Those familiar with the Browns who have been viewing their practices don't seem to be surprised with this decision, as Williams had been trending towards earning a starting job opposite Denzel Ward. His ultimate utility as an IDP will be dependent on his big-play ability, however, in addition to how many times he's targeted by opponents in the passing game (thus resulting in tackle opportunities).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...