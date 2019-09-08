Williams is expected to draw the start for Cleveland in Week 1 against the Titans, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Those familiar with the Browns who have been viewing their practices don't seem to be surprised with this decision, as Williams had been trending towards earning a starting job opposite Denzel Ward. His ultimate utility as an IDP will be dependent on his big-play ability, however, in addition to how many times he's targeted by opponents in the passing game (thus resulting in tackle opportunities).