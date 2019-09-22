Williams (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

The team was optimistic Sunday morning, but Williams' fate changed as the day went on and he'll watch form the sidelines. The rookie second-round pick had five tackles through the first two games and he played all but one snap in Week 2 versus the Jets. With Denzel Ward (hamstring) also out, TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell will start at cornerback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories