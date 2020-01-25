Play

Williams recorded 47 tackles and two passes defensed over 12 games in 2019.

Williams, the Browns' second-round pick (46th overall) in the 2019 draft, had the predictable issues one might expect of a rookie NFL cornerback. An early season hamstring injury was one hurdle, but Cleveland expects development during Williams' second season. With Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reporting the Browns are closing in on San Francisco defensive back coach Joe Woods to become the new defensive coordinator, the organization is looking to add a good defensive mind. Woods has a ton of experience coaching cornerbacks, 12 years in all, and he could have a hand in guiding both Williams and 2018 first-round draft pick Denzel Ward.

