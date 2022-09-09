site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Greedy Williams: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 9, 2022
Browns placed Williams (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday.
Williams had already been ruled out for Week 1, but he'll now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. In his absence, A.J. Green is expected to step into a larger role in Cleveland's secondary.
