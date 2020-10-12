The Browns placed Williams (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Williams has yet to suit up this season due to a shoulder injury, which coach Kevin Stefanski deemed a nerve issue. The second-year cornerback won't need surgery, but there's a chance he misses the rest of the season. Williams won't be eligible to return until a Week 10 matchup against the Texans. Terrance Mitchell has been starting at cornerback in his place and is expected to continue that role moving forward.