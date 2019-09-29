Browns' Greedy Williams: Likley to be sidelined
Williams (hamstring) is not expected to play in Sunday's divisional clash against Baltimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams was unable to practice the entire week leading up to the game, so this news doesn't come as a complete surprise. If he does in fact miss time, the Browns could be without he and Denzel Ward, who is also nursing a hamstring injury. If both officially can't suit up, it would likely be Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie grabbing the starts at cornerback.
