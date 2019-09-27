Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Williams didn't practice at all this week. The rookie second-round pick's chances of suiting up Week 4 appear murky considering his lack of on-field activity, but he at least has a shot to take the field in Baltimore. If Williams is forced to miss any time, Terrance Mitchell will slot into the starting lineup.