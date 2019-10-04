Williams (hamstring) is trending toward another absence ahead of Monday's game against the 49ers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has been a non-participant at practice all week, and there is not much reason for optimism regarding his or fellow starting corner Denzel Ward's (hamstring) statuses for the Week 5 contest. Should either ultimately sit, TJ Carrie and Terrance Mitchell will again be called upon to see increased roles in the secondary.