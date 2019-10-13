Browns' Greedy Williams: Not expected to play Sunday
Williams (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is not expected to play, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Williams was able to return to practice this week as a limited participant, but it looks like the Browns will keep both him and Denzel Ward (hamstring) out another week.
