The Browns are hopeful that Williams (hamstring) will play in Sunday night's game against the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams is officially listed as questionable, but, from the sound of this news, is trending in the right direction. With fellow cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) expected to be sidelined for the game, the Browns' secondary is banged up. The official word on Williams' status will be revealed when inactives come out an hour and a half before the game, if not earlier.