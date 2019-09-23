Williams (hamstring) resumed jogging Monday but doesn't know when he'll practice next, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Williams is trending up, and he's hopeful he'll be able to play in Sunday's game versus the Ravens. The Browns' secondary struggled with Williams and Denzel Ward (hamstring) sitting out, so the sooner the better for their returns considering a strong Ravens' pass attack is up next.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories