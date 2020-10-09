site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Greedy Williams: Out Week 5
RotoWire Staff
Williams (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Williams has yet to see the field this season due to the shoulder injury, and he will remain sidelined Week 5. Terrance Mitchell is slated to draw another starter at cornerback for Cleveland.
