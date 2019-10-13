Williams (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against Seattle.

No surprises here, as the Browns expected to hold Williams out through their Week 7 bye. It will be the fourth consecutive game Cleveland will be without both starting cornerbacks, as Denzel Ward will end up on the inactive list as well. Both may return after the bye, but in the meantime, look for Terrance Mitchell to step in and start in place of Williams.

