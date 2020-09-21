Williams (shoulder) returned to practice Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
After sitting out practice the last two weeks, it's encouraging that Williams has returned to the team ahead of Week 3's matchup versus Washington. It sounds like Williams has a good chance to return, but it'll be worth monitoring his practice status as the week progresses. However, coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't commit to Williams starting once he's ready, as Terrance Mitchell has apparently shown enough to possibly retain his starting role, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.