Williams (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Williams joins fellow cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) and safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) in drawing questionable tags for Week 3. With Damarious Randall (concussion) ruled out, the Browns' secondary could be in bad shape during Sunday's tilt against the Rams.