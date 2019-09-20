Play

Williams (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Williams joins fellow cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) and safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) in drawing questionable tags for Week 3. With Damarious Randall (concussion) ruled out, the Browns' secondary could be in bad shape during Sunday's tilt against the Rams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories