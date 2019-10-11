Williams (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Williams' hamstring issue has caused him to miss the last three games, but he now appears to be nearing a return. With Denzel Ward (hamstring) also listed as questionable, it's possible that the Browns will have both starting cornerbacks on hand against Seattle.

