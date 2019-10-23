Play

Williams (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Williams will gear up for the first time since Week 2 in Sunday's game against the Patriots. He'll return at the same time as Denzel Ward (hamstring), who matched Williams' recovery timeline. Williams, a rookie second-round pick, should take over as an every-snap cornerback against the Patriots offense, which lost Josh Gordon (knee) but added Mohamed Sanu.

